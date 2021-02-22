VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Lifted by Swedbank

Swedbank lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 855,559 shares during the period. VMware makes up about 2.1% of Swedbank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Swedbank owned 1.22% of VMware worth $704,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,908 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in VMware by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after purchasing an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

