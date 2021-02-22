Vodi X Market Capitalization Tops $890,412.40 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Vodi X has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $890,412.40 and approximately $389.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vodi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00056483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.85 or 0.00718472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00038444 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00027046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00061230 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.31 or 0.04357302 BTC.

Vodi X Coin Profile

Vodi X is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

