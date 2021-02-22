Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €183.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €183.00 ($215.29) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €183.44 ($215.81).

Shares of VOW3 stock traded up €1.68 ($1.98) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €170.54 ($200.64). 2,075,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €173.66 ($204.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €156.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €145.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

