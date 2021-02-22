Vonage Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Research analysts at Summit Insights issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vonage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Summit Insights analyst J. Kees anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Summit Insights currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

VG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Vonage stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -134.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vonage has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $15.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after buying an additional 414,320 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vonage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after buying an additional 317,131 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after buying an additional 986,486 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

