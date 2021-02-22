Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Vonage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ VG opened at $13.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Vonage has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 79.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,465,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after buying an additional 1,534,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

