Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNO. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

VNO stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $64.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,414,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,521,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,734,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

