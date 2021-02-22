Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Trading Up 9.2%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) shares were up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.68. Approximately 4,215,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,660,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

