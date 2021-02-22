VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH) Trading Down 5.5%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)’s share price fell 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $17.70. 1,265,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,755,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc acquired 258,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $3,899,935.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,442,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,801,422.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIH. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,363,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.