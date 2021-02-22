Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.77. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.