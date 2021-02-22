W Green Pay Market Capitalization Tops $119,789.15 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $119,789.15 and $29,592.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.18 or 0.00703822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00027002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00061022 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.