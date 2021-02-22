W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178,319 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of W. R. Berkley worth $33,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

