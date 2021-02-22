W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of W.W. Grainger worth $117,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $376.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.33 and its 200-day moving average is $379.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

