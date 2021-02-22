Wagerr Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $318.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $318.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012124 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,436,503 coins and its circulating supply is 196,056,889 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

