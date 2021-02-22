Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 480,859 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $146,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.