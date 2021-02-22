Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 91,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $57,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.