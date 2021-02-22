Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.31

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.31 and last traded at $106.31, with a volume of 2239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WD shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,021 shares of company stock worth $1,602,012. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4,660.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

