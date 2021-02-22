Walmart Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Walmart has raised its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years.

Walmart stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.69. 10,685,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356,229. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $389.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,392,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

