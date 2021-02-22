Walmart Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

WMT stock opened at $138.34 on Monday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

