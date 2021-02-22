Walmart Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the retailer on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Walmart has increased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,685,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,356,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.