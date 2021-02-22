Walmart Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. The company has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,200,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

