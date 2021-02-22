Walmart Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the retailer will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

NYSE:WMT opened at $138.34 on Monday. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

