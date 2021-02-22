Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001673 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $141.74 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $114.12 or 0.00227610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.50 or 0.02406322 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00044222 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

