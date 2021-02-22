Waste Connections, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $99.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.95, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,117 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,866,000 after purchasing an additional 267,206 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

