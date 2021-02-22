Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Management in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Shares of WM opened at $111.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $125.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 184.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,566,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

