Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.00

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 65462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $403,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

