Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.46% of Watsco worth $126,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $433,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at $296,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 16.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.20.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,624. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

