Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 8.8%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $263.21 and last traded at $266.96. 3,082,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 2,097,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.31.

Get Wayfair alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.