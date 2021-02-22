Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 8.8%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $263.21 and last traded at $266.96. 3,082,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 2,097,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

