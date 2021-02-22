WaykiChain Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. WaykiChain has a market cap of $60.22 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.53 or 0.00751636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00039727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061678 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.98 or 0.04360762 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

