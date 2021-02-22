WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $78.95 million and approximately $28.18 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WazirX has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.38 or 0.00498164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00068072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00085944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.33 or 0.00494410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00071448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00028259 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

WazirX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

