WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $83.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

