Wedbush Comments on Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WING. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

WING stock opened at $140.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 146.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wingstop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

