Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.78. 8,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,144. Playtika has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

