Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $121.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $135.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Burney Co. increased its position in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

