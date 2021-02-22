Wedbush Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $10.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.33.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $177.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

