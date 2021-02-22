Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Colliers International Group (CIGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) recently:

2/18/2021 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Colliers International Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/25/2021 – Colliers International Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $104.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $111.71.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 796.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,072,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,948 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after purchasing an additional 863,822 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $28,429,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 122,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

