Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Colliers International Group (CIGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) recently:
2/18/2021 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Colliers International Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 1/25/2021 – Colliers International Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.
1/21/2021 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $104.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $111.71.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.
