Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ: AOSL) recently:

2/11/2021 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

2/8/2021 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

2/5/2021 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $44.00.

1/25/2021 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

1/5/2021 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $23.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.92. 565,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $977.24 million, a PE ratio of 632.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $190,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,434 shares in the company, valued at $749,386.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $48,119.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,569. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.