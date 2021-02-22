Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2021 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

2/10/2021 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

2/9/2021 – Motorcar Parts of America was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/4/2021 – Motorcar Parts of America had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Shares of MPAA opened at $20.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.17 million, a PE ratio of 138.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Motorcar Parts of America Inc alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.