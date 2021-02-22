Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN):

2/19/2021 – CollPlant Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

2/11/2021 – CollPlant Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

2/9/2021 – CollPlant Biotechnologies had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – CollPlant Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

1/4/2021 – CollPlant Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

CLGN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. 1,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $106.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.11.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 275,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

