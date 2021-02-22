Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.56. 486,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,147,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $46.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.