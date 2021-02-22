Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Shayne & CO. LLC

Shayne & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.56. 486,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,147,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.