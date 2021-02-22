Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Monday, December 7th.

WDO opened at C$8.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$5.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.45.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

