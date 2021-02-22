West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Sold by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,885 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation makes up approximately 1.9% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of West Bancorporation worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 500.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $364.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.