Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.84. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Shares of WAL opened at $88.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $88.11.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,916,329 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,964,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $27,544,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

