Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.83. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 4,195 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,526,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

About Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.