Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WAB. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE WAB opened at $73.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,861,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,166.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,801,950 over the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,551,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,584,000 after purchasing an additional 101,727 shares during the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,165,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,888,000 after purchasing an additional 302,194 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,821 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after purchasing an additional 939,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.