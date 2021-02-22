Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.50

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.44, with a volume of 2355814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCP. TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently -4.40%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

