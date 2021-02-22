WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $208.89 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $208.89 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001568 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006050 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

