William Blair Comments on RADCOM Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RADCOM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of RDCM opened at $10.76 on Monday. RADCOM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.39 million, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

