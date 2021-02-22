William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 145,671 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 12.69% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $202,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LGND traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,961. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.40. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

