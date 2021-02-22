William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 111,931 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458,390 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,931 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of HDFC Bank worth $177,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,514. The company has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

